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<html> <p><b>2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab</b></p> <p><b>Engine: 5.7L V8 VVT – 395HP</b></p> <p><b>Transmission: Automatic</b></p> <p><b>Drivetrain: 4x4</b></p> <p><b>Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded</b></p> <p><b>Cylinders: 8</b></p> <p><b>Clean title, 1 owner, low km, and ready to go! This truck is in very good condition and drives extremely smooth. Reliable and powerful, perfect for work or everyday use.</b></p> <p><b>Features include:</b></p> <ul> <li><b>Backup camera</b></li> <li><b>Power windows</b></li> <li><b>Power locks</b></li> <li><b>Ice cold A/C</b></li> <li><b>Clean interior</b></li> <li><b>Automatic transmission</b></li> </ul> <p><b>Price: $19,799</b></p> <ul> <li><b>$299 Safety Certification</b></li> <li><b>HST & Licensing</b></li> </ul> <p><b>Finance options available.</b></p> <p><b>For more information or to book an appointment, please contact:</b></p> <p><b>Ahmad <u>647-627-8748</u></b></p> <p><b>1World Motors Inc.</b></p> </html>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

185,193 KM

Details Description Features

$19,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

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14130820.812309218?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33797

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,193KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT0KS591250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,193 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab


Engine: 5.7L V8 VVT – 395HP


Transmission: Automatic


Drivetrain: 4x4


Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded


Cylinders: 8


Clean title, 1 owner, low km, and ready to go! This truck is in very good condition and drives extremely smooth. Reliable and powerful, perfect for work or everyday use.


Features include:


  • Backup camera
  • Power windows
  • Power locks
  • Ice cold A/C
  • Clean interior
  • Automatic transmission

Price: $19,799


  • $299 Safety Certification
  • HST & Licensing

Finance options available.


For more information or to book an appointment, please contact:


Ahmad 647-627-8748


1World Motors Inc.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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647-627-8748

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$19,799

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2019 RAM 1500 Classic