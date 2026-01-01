$19,799+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
$19,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,193 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab
Engine: 5.7L V8 VVT – 395HP
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: 4x4
Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded
Cylinders: 8
Clean title, 1 owner, low km, and ready to go! This truck is in very good condition and drives extremely smooth. Reliable and powerful, perfect for work or everyday use.
Features include:
- Backup camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Ice cold A/C
- Clean interior
- Automatic transmission
Price: $19,799
- $299 Safety Certification
- HST & Licensing
Finance options available.
For more information or to book an appointment, please contact:
Ahmad 647-627-8748
1World Motors Inc.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-627-8748