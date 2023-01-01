Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

58,947 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 9711811
  2. 9711811
  3. 9711811
  4. 9711811
  5. 9711811
  6. 9711811
  7. 9711811
  8. 9711811
  9. 9711811
  10. 9711811
  11. 9711811
  12. 9711811
  13. 9711811
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9711811
  • Stock #: 20HC14
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F54LH001914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20HC14
  • Mileage 58,947 KM

Vehicle Description


The 2020 Honda Civic is a versatile car that strikes a perfect balance between driver comfort and engagement. With its smooth ride, responsive steering, and athletic driving dynamics, it offers an enjoyable driving experience. The ride quality of the Civic is neither too soft nor too harsh, making it just right. The steering is quick, well-weighted, and surprisingly feel-some, which enhances the pleasure of driving the Civic. All in all, the Civic is a car that can handle multiple tasks and provide a fun driving experience.
*** Cash Price $24988 *** Finance and Save $2000 ***

DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2008 Honda Accord EX...
 228,971 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Sebrin...
 153,362 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Pilot EX-...
 124,499 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory