2020 Honda Civic

$22,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 9 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9711811

9711811 Stock #: 20HC14

20HC14 VIN: 2HGFC2F54LH001914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20HC14

Mileage 58,947 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.