Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</p><p>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</p><p>AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, SUNROOF, ALL NEW BRAKES(PADS+ROTORS),  BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START BLINDSPOT CAM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY RIMS, SAFETY, AC, HEATED SEATS</p><p>CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT </p><p>CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</p><p>SAFETY $499+TAX </p><p>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</p><p>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</p><p>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</p><p>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</p><p>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</p>

2014 Honda Civic

139,878 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

AUTO NO ACCIDENT SUROOF BACKUP CAM BLINDSPOT CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

AUTO NO ACCIDENT SUROOF BACKUP CAM BLINDSPOT CAM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1714073005
  2. 1714073005
  3. 1714073005
  4. 1714073005
  5. 1714073005
  6. 1714073005
  7. 1714073005
  8. 1714073006
  9. 1714073005
  10. 1714073005
  11. 1714073005
  12. 1714073005
  13. 1714073005
  14. 1714073005
  15. 1714073005
  16. 1714073005
  17. 1714073005
  18. 1714073005
  19. 1714073005
  20. 1714073005
  21. 1714073005
  22. 1714073005
  23. 1714073005
  24. 1714073006
  25. 1714073005
  26. 1714073005
  27. 1714073005
  28. 1714073006
  29. 1714073005
  30. 1714073005
  31. 1714073005
  32. 1714073004
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
139,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F59EH040116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,878 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, SUNROOF, ALL NEW BRAKES(PADS+ROTORS),  BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START BLINDSPOT CAM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY RIMS, SAFETY, AC, HEATED SEATS

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT 

CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY $499+TAX 

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2017 Jeep Patriot 4WD High Altitude SUNROOF NEW TIRES SAFETY LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Jeep Patriot 4WD High Altitude SUNROOF NEW TIRES SAFETY LEATHER 216,345 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GX SAFETY INCLUDED NO ACCIDENT for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GX SAFETY INCLUDED NO ACCIDENT 181,451 KM $10,777 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit T-250 148
2019 Ford Transit T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding SHILV INVENTER 171,180 KM $27,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic