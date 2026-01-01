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<html> <p><b>Hello selling 2020 TOYOTA COROLLA SE,Ready to go,Low km,very Good condition,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seats,Backup camera,for only $21,899 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & </b><a href=http://licensing.to/><b><u>Licensing.To</u></b></a><b><u> </u>book an appointment or for further details please contact.</b></p> <p><b>Finance Option available.</b></p> <p><b>(Ahmad) 647-627-8748</b></p> <p><b>1world motors Inc.</b></p> <p><b>1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</b></p> </html>

2020 Toyota Corolla

46,636 KM

Details Description Features

$21,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
14101255

2020 Toyota Corolla

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,899

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,636KM
Good Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE8L3101019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,636 KM

Vehicle Description


Hello selling 2020 TOYOTA COROLLA SE,Ready to go,Low km,very Good condition,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seats,Backup camera,for only $21,899 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & Licensing.To book an appointment or for further details please contact.


Finance Option available.


(Ahmad) 647-627-8748


1world motors Inc.


1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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647-627-XXXX

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647-627-8748

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$21,899

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2020 Toyota Corolla