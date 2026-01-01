$21,899+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
$21,899
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello selling 2020 TOYOTA COROLLA SE,Ready to go,Low km,very Good condition,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seats,Backup camera,for only $21,899 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & Licensing.To book an appointment or for further details please contact.
Finance Option available.
(Ahmad) 647-627-8748
1world motors Inc.
1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-627-8748