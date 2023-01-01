Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

10,123 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280511
  • Stock #: 3042
  • VIN: 5NMS5DALXNH481702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

