2022 Kia Sportage

73,342 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

LX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401303
  • Stock #: 3065
  • VIN: KNDPMCACXN7964701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,342 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

