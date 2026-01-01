$39,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Dodge Durango
GT Plus
2023 Dodge Durango
GT Plus
Location
Velocity Cars
421 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X1
289-635-3100
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,399KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG3PC627969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,399 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD | White on Black | GT Plus Package | 3rd Row | $39,999Bold design, premium comfort, and year-round capability come together in this stunning 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD finished in a highly desirable White exterior over a sleek Black interior. This SUV delivers the perfect blend of family practicality, modern technology, and refined styling. Powered by Dodges reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this Durango offers confident performance in all weather conditions while comfortably seating up to seven passengers. With the highly sought-after GT Plus Package, this Durango is loaded with premium features, luxury touches, and advanced safety technology.
Performance3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
295 Horsepower
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Smooth & Confident Acceleration
Excellent Highway Comfort
Year-Round Driving Capability
Exterior FeaturesHighly Desirable White Exterior
GT Plus Appearance Package
Premium Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Power Heated Mirrors
Remote Start System
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Power Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Interior & ComfortPremium Black GT Plus Interior
Leather Performance Seating
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Power Passenger Seat
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
3rd Row Seating
Fold-Flat Rear Seats
Spacious Cargo Area
Premium Interior Finishes
TechnologyLarge Uconnect Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Connectivity
Backup Camera
Navigation Capability
USB Charging Ports
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Remote Vehicle Functions
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Path Detection
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Backup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Advanced Airbag System
ABS Braking System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Why This Durango Stands OutHighly Desirable White on Black Color Combo
GT Plus Package
All-Wheel Drive Capability
Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seating
Power Liftgate
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Spacious & Versatile Interior
Well Maintained & Ready To Go
Premium Features Without the Premium Price
Price: $39,999 + HST & LicensingVelocity Cars proudly offers Safety Certification for $599.As per OMVIC regulations, all vehicles are sold uncertified unless otherwise stated and must be certified to be driven on Ontario roads.
Performance3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
295 Horsepower
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Smooth & Confident Acceleration
Excellent Highway Comfort
Year-Round Driving Capability
Exterior FeaturesHighly Desirable White Exterior
GT Plus Appearance Package
Premium Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Power Heated Mirrors
Remote Start System
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Power Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Interior & ComfortPremium Black GT Plus Interior
Leather Performance Seating
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Power Passenger Seat
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
3rd Row Seating
Fold-Flat Rear Seats
Spacious Cargo Area
Premium Interior Finishes
TechnologyLarge Uconnect Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Connectivity
Backup Camera
Navigation Capability
USB Charging Ports
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Remote Vehicle Functions
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Path Detection
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Backup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Advanced Airbag System
ABS Braking System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Why This Durango Stands OutHighly Desirable White on Black Color Combo
GT Plus Package
All-Wheel Drive Capability
Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seating
Power Liftgate
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Spacious & Versatile Interior
Well Maintained & Ready To Go
Premium Features Without the Premium Price
Price: $39,999 + HST & LicensingVelocity Cars proudly offers Safety Certification for $599.As per OMVIC regulations, all vehicles are sold uncertified unless otherwise stated and must be certified to be driven on Ontario roads.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Velocity Cars
421 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X1
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$39,999
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Velocity Cars
289-635-3100
2023 Dodge Durango