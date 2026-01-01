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2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD | White on Black | GT Plus Package | 3rd Row | $39,999Bold design, premium comfort, and year-round capability come together in this stunning 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD finished in a highly desirable White exterior over a sleek Black interior. This SUV delivers the perfect blend of family practicality, modern technology, and refined styling. Powered by Dodges reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this Durango offers confident performance in all weather conditions while comfortably seating up to seven passengers. With the highly sought-after GT Plus Package, this Durango is loaded with premium features, luxury touches, and advanced safety technology.<br/> <br/> Performance3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine <br/> 295 Horsepower <br/> 8-Speed Automatic Transmission <br/> All-Wheel Drive (AWD) <br/> Smooth & Confident Acceleration <br/> Excellent Highway Comfort <br/> Year-Round Driving Capability <br/> Exterior FeaturesHighly Desirable White Exterior <br/> GT Plus Appearance Package <br/> Premium Alloy Wheels <br/> LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights <br/> Power Heated Mirrors <br/> Remote Start System <br/> Keyless Entry & Push Button Start <br/> Power Liftgate <br/> Rear Privacy Glass <br/> Interior & ComfortPremium Black GT Plus Interior <br/> Leather Performance Seating <br/> Heated Front Seats <br/> Heated Steering Wheel <br/> Power Driver Seat with Memory <br/> Power Passenger Seat <br/> Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control <br/> 3rd Row Seating <br/> Fold-Flat Rear Seats <br/> Spacious Cargo Area <br/> Premium Interior Finishes <br/> TechnologyLarge Uconnect Touchscreen Display <br/> Apple CarPlay <br/> Android Auto <br/> Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> Backup Camera <br/> Navigation Capability <br/> USB Charging Ports <br/> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <br/> Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming <br/> Remote Vehicle Functions <br/> Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitoring <br/> Rear Cross Path Detection <br/> ParkSense Rear Park Assist <br/> Backup Camera <br/> Electronic Stability Control <br/> Traction Control System <br/> Advanced Airbag System <br/> ABS Braking System <br/> Tire Pressure Monitoring System <br/> Why This Durango Stands OutHighly Desirable White on Black Color Combo <br/> GT Plus Package <br/> All-Wheel Drive Capability <br/> Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel <br/> 3rd Row Seating <br/> Power Liftgate <br/> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto <br/> Spacious & Versatile Interior <br/> Well Maintained & Ready To Go <br/> Premium Features Without the Premium Price <br/> <br/> <br/> Price: $39,999 + HST & LicensingVelocity Cars proudly offers Safety Certification for $599.As per OMVIC regulations, all vehicles are sold uncertified unless otherwise stated and must be certified to be driven on Ontario roads.

2023 Dodge Durango

57,399 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14273000

2023 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

Location

Velocity Cars

421 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X1

289-635-3100

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Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,399KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG3PC627969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD | White on Black | GT Plus Package | 3rd Row | $39,999Bold design, premium comfort, and year-round capability come together in this stunning 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD finished in a highly desirable White exterior over a sleek Black interior. This SUV delivers the perfect blend of family practicality, modern technology, and refined styling. Powered by Dodges reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this Durango offers confident performance in all weather conditions while comfortably seating up to seven passengers. With the highly sought-after GT Plus Package, this Durango is loaded with premium features, luxury touches, and advanced safety technology.

Performance3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
295 Horsepower
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Smooth & Confident Acceleration
Excellent Highway Comfort
Year-Round Driving Capability
Exterior FeaturesHighly Desirable White Exterior
GT Plus Appearance Package
Premium Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Power Heated Mirrors
Remote Start System
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Power Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Interior & ComfortPremium Black GT Plus Interior
Leather Performance Seating
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Power Passenger Seat
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
3rd Row Seating
Fold-Flat Rear Seats
Spacious Cargo Area
Premium Interior Finishes
TechnologyLarge Uconnect Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Connectivity
Backup Camera
Navigation Capability
USB Charging Ports
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Remote Vehicle Functions
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Path Detection
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Backup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Advanced Airbag System
ABS Braking System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Why This Durango Stands OutHighly Desirable White on Black Color Combo
GT Plus Package
All-Wheel Drive Capability
Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seating
Power Liftgate
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Spacious & Versatile Interior
Well Maintained & Ready To Go
Premium Features Without the Premium Price


Price: $39,999 + HST & LicensingVelocity Cars proudly offers Safety Certification for $599.As per OMVIC regulations, all vehicles are sold uncertified unless otherwise stated and must be certified to be driven on Ontario roads.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus 57,399 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

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Velocity Cars

Velocity Cars

421 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X1
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289-635-XXXX

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289-635-3100

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$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Velocity Cars

289-635-3100

2023 Dodge Durango