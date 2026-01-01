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2023 Ford Edge

92,334 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Edge

SEL *LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
14133859

2023 Ford Edge

SEL *LEATHER

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,334KM
VIN 2FMPK4J99PBA29322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1119
  • Mileage 92,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Interior

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-3805

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2023 Ford Edge