$19,950+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD 4DR
2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD 4DR
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Unknown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5S8242A
- Mileage 226,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This capable SUV boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction and confidence you need whether you're navigating snowy city streets or venturing off the beaten path. With its comfortable interior and practical features, this Escape is designed to make every drive a pleasure, from your daily commute to weekend adventures. This particular 2014 Ford Escape SE has 226,756 kilometers on the odometer, a testament to its enduring quality and the many journeys it's ready to continue with you.
This 2014 Ford Escape SE is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart choice for those who value capability and comfort. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a flexible vehicle for their lifestyle. The SE trim level comes equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience, from convenience to safety. At Winegard Ford, we've ensured this Escape is ready for its next chapter, offering you a fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped and dependable SUV.
Here are five features that make this 2014 Ford Escape SE truly stand out:
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence. This system intelligently distributes power to all four wheels, providing superior traction and stability on slippery roads, gravel, or uneven terrain.
- Keypad Entry System: Forget fumbling for keys in the cold or rain. The iconic Ford keypad entry allows you to unlock your doors with a simple code, offering ultimate convenience and security.
- Block Heater: Essential for Canadian winters, the factory-installed block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly and efficiently even in the coldest temperatures, protecting your investment and saving you time.
- Deep Tinted Glass: Enjoy enhanced privacy and a cooler cabin during sunny days. The deep tinted glass helps reduce glare and keeps the interior more comfortable.
- MyKey System: This innovative feature allows you to set specific driving parameters for different drivers, such as top speed limiters, audio volume limits, and early low fuel warnings, promoting safer driving habits.
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