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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This capable SUV boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction and confidence you need whether youre navigating snowy city streets or venturing off the beaten path. With its comfortable interior and practical features, this Escape is designed to make every drive a pleasure, from your daily commute to weekend adventures. This particular 2014 Ford Escape SE has 226,756 kilometers on the odometer, a testament to its enduring quality and the many journeys its ready to continue with you.</p> <p>This 2014 Ford Escape SE is more than just a vehicle; its a smart choice for those who value capability and comfort. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a flexible vehicle for their lifestyle. The SE trim level comes equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience, from convenience to safety. At Winegard Ford, weve ensured this Escape is ready for its next chapter, offering you a fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped and dependable SUV.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2014 Ford Escape SE truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence. This system intelligently distributes power to all four wheels, providing superior traction and stability on slippery roads, gravel, or uneven terrain.</li> <li><strong>Keypad Entry System:</strong> Forget fumbling for keys in the cold or rain. The iconic Ford keypad entry allows you to unlock your doors with a simple code, offering ultimate convenience and security.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Essential for Canadian winters, the factory-installed block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly and efficiently even in the coldest temperatures, protecting your investment and saving you time.</li> <li><strong>Deep Tinted Glass:</strong> Enjoy enhanced privacy and a cooler cabin during sunny days. The deep tinted glass helps reduce glare and keeps the interior more comfortable.</li> <li><strong>MyKey System:</strong> This innovative feature allows you to set specific driving parameters for different drivers, such as top speed limiters, audio volume limits, and early low fuel warnings, promoting safer driving habits.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Ford Escape

226,756 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle
14532000

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD 4DR

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
226,756KM
VIN 1FMCU9G95EUC95005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Unknown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5S8242A
  • Mileage 226,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This capable SUV boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction and confidence you need whether you're navigating snowy city streets or venturing off the beaten path. With its comfortable interior and practical features, this Escape is designed to make every drive a pleasure, from your daily commute to weekend adventures. This particular 2014 Ford Escape SE has 226,756 kilometers on the odometer, a testament to its enduring quality and the many journeys it's ready to continue with you.


This 2014 Ford Escape SE is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart choice for those who value capability and comfort. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a flexible vehicle for their lifestyle. The SE trim level comes equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience, from convenience to safety. At Winegard Ford, we've ensured this Escape is ready for its next chapter, offering you a fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped and dependable SUV.


Here are five features that make this 2014 Ford Escape SE truly stand out:


  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence. This system intelligently distributes power to all four wheels, providing superior traction and stability on slippery roads, gravel, or uneven terrain.
  • Keypad Entry System: Forget fumbling for keys in the cold or rain. The iconic Ford keypad entry allows you to unlock your doors with a simple code, offering ultimate convenience and security.
  • Block Heater: Essential for Canadian winters, the factory-installed block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly and efficiently even in the coldest temperatures, protecting your investment and saving you time.
  • Deep Tinted Glass: Enjoy enhanced privacy and a cooler cabin during sunny days. The deep tinted glass helps reduce glare and keeps the interior more comfortable.
  • MyKey System: This innovative feature allows you to set specific driving parameters for different drivers, such as top speed limiters, audio volume limits, and early low fuel warnings, promoting safer driving habits.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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$19,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2014 Ford Escape