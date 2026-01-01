Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish used car that wont break the bank? Winegard Ford has the perfect option for you: a pre-owned 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 4DR SDN AUTO. This sleek sedan is more than just a car; its a smart choice for anyone seeking a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience. With 225,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Mazda3 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads. Its front-wheel-drive system and efficient gasoline engine make it a practical companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways.</p> <p>Step inside this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS and youll find a well-appointed interior designed for your comfort and convenience. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride, while features like cruise control with steering wheel controls make long drives effortless. Youll appreciate the thoughtful touches, from the front and rear cupholders to the ample cargo space, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs a versatile vehicle. At Winegard Ford, we pride ourselves on offering quality used vehicles, and this Mazda3 is a prime example of our commitment to customer satisfaction.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Navigate tight parking spots and reverse with confidence thanks to the integrated back-up camera, adding an extra layer of safety and convenience.</li> <li><strong>6-Speaker Audio System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite music and podcasts with clarity and depth, thanks to the impressive 6-speaker sound system that fills the cabin.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Effortlessly maintain your speed on the highway and keep your hands on the wheel for enhanced control and comfort during longer journeys.</li> <li><strong>Lip Spoiler:</strong> Add a touch of sporty flair to your ride with the stylish lip spoiler, giving this Mazda3 a more dynamic and eye-catching profile.</li> <li><strong>Multi-link Rear Suspension:</strong> Experience a smooth and composed ride, even on uneven surfaces, thanks to the advanced multi-link rear suspension designed for superior handling and comfort.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS 4DR SDN AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
14061414

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS 4DR SDN AUTO

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

  1. 14061414
  2. 14061414
  3. 14061414
  4. 14061414
  5. 14061414
  6. 14061414
  7. 14061414
  8. 14061414
  9. 14061414
  10. 14061414
  11. 14061414
  12. 14061414
  13. 14061414
  14. 14061414
  15. 14061414
  16. 14061414
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
225,000KM
VIN 3MZBM1V73FM195801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish used car that won't break the bank? Winegard Ford has the perfect option for you: a pre-owned 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 4DR SDN AUTO. This sleek sedan is more than just a car; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience. With 225,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Mazda3 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads. Its front-wheel-drive system and efficient gasoline engine make it a practical companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways.


Step inside this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS and you'll find a well-appointed interior designed for your comfort and convenience. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride, while features like cruise control with steering wheel controls make long drives effortless. You'll appreciate the thoughtful touches, from the front and rear cupholders to the ample cargo space, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs a versatile vehicle. At Winegard Ford, we pride ourselves on offering quality used vehicles, and this Mazda3 is a prime example of our commitment to customer satisfaction.


Here are 5 features that make this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS truly stand out:


  • Back-Up Camera: Navigate tight parking spots and reverse with confidence thanks to the integrated back-up camera, adding an extra layer of safety and convenience.
  • 6-Speaker Audio System: Enjoy your favourite music and podcasts with clarity and depth, thanks to the impressive 6-speaker sound system that fills the cabin.
  • Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls: Effortlessly maintain your speed on the highway and keep your hands on the wheel for enhanced control and comfort during longer journeys.
  • Lip Spoiler: Add a touch of sporty flair to your ride with the stylish lip spoiler, giving this Mazda3 a more dynamic and eye-catching profile.
  • Multi-link Rear Suspension: Experience a smooth and composed ride, even on uneven surfaces, thanks to the advanced multi-link rear suspension designed for superior handling and comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Sport Automatic -inc: manual shift mode
3.59 AXLE RATIO

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 16" Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winegard Ford

Used 2024 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2024 Ford Edge SEL AWD 47,391 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 68,864 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Expedition Limited 4X4 for sale in Caledonia, ON
2024 Ford Expedition Limited 4X4 31,377 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-566-XXXX

(click to show)

888-566-6828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2015 Mazda MAZDA3