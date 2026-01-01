$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS 4DR SDN AUTO
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS 4DR SDN AUTO
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish used car that won't break the bank? Winegard Ford has the perfect option for you: a pre-owned 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 4DR SDN AUTO. This sleek sedan is more than just a car; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience. With 225,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Mazda3 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads. Its front-wheel-drive system and efficient gasoline engine make it a practical companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
Step inside this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS and you'll find a well-appointed interior designed for your comfort and convenience. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride, while features like cruise control with steering wheel controls make long drives effortless. You'll appreciate the thoughtful touches, from the front and rear cupholders to the ample cargo space, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs a versatile vehicle. At Winegard Ford, we pride ourselves on offering quality used vehicles, and this Mazda3 is a prime example of our commitment to customer satisfaction.
Here are 5 features that make this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS truly stand out:
- Back-Up Camera: Navigate tight parking spots and reverse with confidence thanks to the integrated back-up camera, adding an extra layer of safety and convenience.
- 6-Speaker Audio System: Enjoy your favourite music and podcasts with clarity and depth, thanks to the impressive 6-speaker sound system that fills the cabin.
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls: Effortlessly maintain your speed on the highway and keep your hands on the wheel for enhanced control and comfort during longer journeys.
- Lip Spoiler: Add a touch of sporty flair to your ride with the stylish lip spoiler, giving this Mazda3 a more dynamic and eye-catching profile.
- Multi-link Rear Suspension: Experience a smooth and composed ride, even on uneven surfaces, thanks to the advanced multi-link rear suspension designed for superior handling and comfort.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winegard Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winegard Ford
Winegard Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-566-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-566-6828