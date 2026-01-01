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2023 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD
2023 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD, available now at Winegard Ford! This sporty crossover is packed with features and offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 20204KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Its sleek design and all-wheel-drive capability make it perfect for navigating Canadian winters and enjoying weekend getaways.
This Ford Edge ST-Line AWD is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to convenient tech, this SUV has it all. You'll appreciate the comfortable interior, the responsive handling, and the peace of mind that comes with Ford's reputation for reliability. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV! Visit Winegard Ford today to take it for a test drive.
Here are five standout features of this 2023 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD:
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with confidence knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate collisions.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Change lanes safely with this helpful system that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Power Liftgate: Easily access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
- Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a perfect blend of power and efficiency with this advanced engine.
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Vehicle Features
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Media / Nav / Comm
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