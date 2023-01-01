Menu
1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

RESTOMOD/350 ENGINE/5.7L/350 TURBO TRANSMISSION

RESTOMOD/350 ENGINE/5.7L/350 TURBO TRANSMISSION

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

10,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - 350 ENGINE - 5.7L - 350 TURBO AUTO TRANSMISSION - POWER BRAKES - POWER STEERING - A/C - POWER CONVERTER - REAR AIR BAGS SUSPENSION -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Safety

Power Brakes

Additional Features

Rear Air Bag Suspension

