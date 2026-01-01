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<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SPORT *** 4WD *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** </p><p>*** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY</p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE<br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2004 Jeep Liberty

136,844 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2004 Jeep Liberty

SPORT / 4WD / V6 / AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
13986522

2004 Jeep Liberty

SPORT / 4WD / V6 / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1777061417
  2. 1777061417
  3. 1777061417
  4. 1777061417
  5. 1777061417
  6. 1777061417
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,844KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1J4GL48KX4W175534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,844 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SPORT *** 4WD *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** 

*** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

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$2,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2004 Jeep Liberty