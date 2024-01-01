$6,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Chevrolet Optra5
LS
2005 Chevrolet Optra5
LS
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL1JK69Z75K210746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Look at the low kms on this Optra. This car is in super shape inside and out and runs and drives great. If you're looking for an inexpensive every day driver for commuting or heading off to school you really need to stop in and check this one out. I think you like what you see.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and li ending are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and li ending are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 324,678 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2004 Cadillac DeVille 167,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Forte SX 177,617 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2005 Chevrolet Optra5