Look at the low kms on this Optra. This car is in super shape inside and out and runs and drives great. If youre looking for an inexpensive every day driver for commuting or heading off to school you really need to stop in and check this one out. I think you like what you see.  

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and li ending are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2005 Chevrolet Optra5

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Optra5

LS

2005 Chevrolet Optra5

LS

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL1JK69Z75K210746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at the low kms on this Optra. This car is in super shape inside and out and runs and drives great. If you're looking for an inexpensive every day driver for commuting or heading off to school you really need to stop in and check this one out. I think you like what you see.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and li ending are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2005 Chevrolet Optra5