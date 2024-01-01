Menu
Heres a great little Pontiac Vibe. This car is in good shape inside and out and runs and drives great. This car would make a great first car for a new driver or student heading off to school or just an every day commuter car. Ride is very comfortable and customer satisfaction reports are very favourable on this model year especially. Read up online and youll see this is a great option for reliability and trouble free driving. Hurry in for a test drive while its still available. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St n Cambridge
519-242-6485

2007 Pontiac Vibe

223,178 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

223,178KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SL65857Z440481

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,178 KM

Here's a great little Pontiac Vibe. This car is in good shape inside and out and runs and drives great. This car would make a great first car for a new driver or student heading off to school or just an every day commuter car. Ride is very comfortable and customer satisfaction reports are very favourable on this model year especially. Read up online and you'll see this is a great option for reliability and trouble free driving. Hurry in for a test drive while it's still available. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St n Cambridge519-242-6485

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

