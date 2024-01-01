$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Pontiac Vibe
2007 Pontiac Vibe
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
223,178KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SL65857Z440481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a great little Pontiac Vibe. This car is in good shape inside and out and runs and drives great. This car would make a great first car for a new driver or student heading off to school or just an every day commuter car. Ride is very comfortable and customer satisfaction reports are very favourable on this model year especially. Read up online and you'll see this is a great option for reliability and trouble free driving. Hurry in for a test drive while it's still available.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St n Cambridge
519-242-6485
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St n Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Ventoso Motor Products
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2007 Pontiac Vibe