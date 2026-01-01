$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
519-242-6485
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this 2007 Silverado 1500 with the 4.8 litre, 2 wheel drive. This truck has super low kms for its age and its condition looks even better than that. With only 150000 kms this truck has many many more kilometers to go. To top it off this is a one owner car which makes it all make sense. Hurry in and have a look before it’s gone. It won’t last long at this price.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
2532 Dundas St S Cambridge
519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-242-6485