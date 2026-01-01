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<html> <p>Have a look at this 2007 Silverado 1500 with the 4.8 litre, 2 wheel drive. This truck has super low kms for its age and its condition looks even better than that. With only 150000 kms this truck has many many more kilometers to go. To top it off this is a one owner car which makes it all make sense. Hurry in and have a look before it’s gone. It won’t last long at this price. </p> <br> <p>Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </p> <br> <p>Registered dealer</p> <p>Ventoso Motor Products</p> <p>2532 Dundas St S Cambridge </p> <p>519-242-6485</p> </html>

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,270 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14132905

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-242-6485

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,270KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCEC13C371698336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,270 KM

Vehicle Description


Have a look at this 2007 Silverado 1500 with the 4.8 litre, 2 wheel drive. This truck has super low kms for its age and its condition looks even better than that. With only 150000 kms this truck has many many more kilometers to go. To top it off this is a one owner car which makes it all make sense. Hurry in and have a look before it’s gone. It won’t last long at this price.




Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.




Registered dealer


Ventoso Motor Products


2532 Dundas St S Cambridge


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
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519-242-6485

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500