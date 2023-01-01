2008 Cadillac DTS

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 5 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9995564

9995564 Stock #: TRD324

TRD324 VIN: 1G6KD57Y98U106363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,525 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

