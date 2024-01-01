Menu
This Equinox is in good condition inside and out and runs and drives great. Loaded with great options like power locks and windows, keyless entry, power moonroof and cold air conditioning. This SUV is offered certified and ready for the road.  Hurry in as this wont last long. 

Vehicle priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

266,149 MI

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

266,149MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2CNDL33F796237417

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,149 MI

This Equinox is in good condition inside and out and runs and drives great. Loaded with great options like power locks and windows, keyless entry, power moonroof and cold air conditioning. This SUV is offered certified and ready for the road.  Hurry in as this won't last long. 
Vehicle priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

