$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Honda Civic
Sport
2009 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFA16639H009925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficiency at its best, this civic is one of the cheapest vehicles to operate both in fuel as well as maintenance costs. If you've never owned a Honda, now is your chance to find out why they're so popular. This civic is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives great. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2009 Honda Civic Sport 157,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Optra5 LS 149,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 324,678 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2009 Honda Civic