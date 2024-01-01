Menu
Fuel efficiency at its best, this civic is one of the cheapest vehicles to operate both in fuel as well as maintenance costs. If youve never owned a Honda, now is your chance to find out why theyre so popular. This civic is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives great. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2009 Honda Civic

157,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic

Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16639H009925

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Fuel efficiency at its best, this civic is one of the cheapest vehicles to operate both in fuel as well as maintenance costs. If you've never owned a Honda, now is your chance to find out why they're so popular. This civic is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives great. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2009 Honda Civic