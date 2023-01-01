Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

187,510 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10419690
  • Stock #: 809503
  • VIN: 5J6RE48579L809503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 809503
  • Mileage 187,510 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jet Black Exterior Is The Typical Honda Fashion With Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls And Auxiliary Output. The EX Model Has An Agreeable Ride Comfort, Confidence In Handling And Enticed With Unbeatable Fuel Economy. This Vehicle Has A Low Cost Of Entry, Ample Of Useable Storage And Secure At Any Speed. The CR-V Is Inviting Feeling For You To Confidently Jump In!

Price + HST + Lic.Fees

Comes Certified - Car History Report Available

We Also Sell New & Used Tires!

Over 4000 Tires In Stock!

(In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

