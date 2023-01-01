$10,995+ tax & licensing
Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997
2009 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Cambridge Auto Source
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10419690
- Stock #: 809503
- VIN: 5J6RE48579L809503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,510 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jet Black Exterior Is The Typical Honda Fashion With Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls And Auxiliary Output. The EX Model Has An Agreeable Ride Comfort, Confidence In Handling And Enticed With Unbeatable Fuel Economy. This Vehicle Has A Low Cost Of Entry, Ample Of Useable Storage And Secure At Any Speed. The CR-V Is Inviting Feeling For You To Confidently Jump In!
Price + HST + Lic.Fees
Comes Certified - Car History Report Available
We Also Sell New & Used Tires!
Over 4000 Tires In Stock!
(In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles)
Vehicle Features
