Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This Toyota Tundra Is A Terrific Compromise Between A Full-Size And A Compact Economy Vehicle. The Double Cab SR5 Has An Excellent Interior Size Leveled With Air Conditioning, Cruse Control, Power Locks Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Keyless Entry, Power, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package ( 5TH WHEEL HITCH) And A Back-up Camera.</p><p>This Graceful Blue Exterior Pick-Up Truck Is A Solid Ride That Inspires Confidence In ALL Types Of Weather As Well As Road Conditions. This Tundra Will Meet Your Family Hobbies, Work Needs, Travelling And Daily Driving. ITS TIME FOR YOU TO MAKE A BOLD PURCHASE FOR THIS GREAT TRUCK FOR THE BUCK!</p><p>Price + HST + Lic. Fees</p><p>WE ALSO SELL NEW & USED TIRES!</p><p>OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!</p><p>( In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles )</p>

2007 Toyota Tundra

132,357 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Double Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Double Cab

Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

  1. 1708020404
  2. 1708020404
  3. 1708020404
  4. 1708020404
  5. 1708020403
  6. 1708020402
  7. 1708020403
  8. 1708020404
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,357KM
Used
VIN 5TBBV54177S462713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 462713
  • Mileage 132,357 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tundra Is A Terrific Compromise Between A Full-Size And A Compact Economy Vehicle. The Double Cab SR5 Has An Excellent Interior Size Leveled With Air Conditioning, Cruse Control, Power Locks Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Keyless Entry, Power, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package ( 5TH WHEEL HITCH) And A Back-up Camera.

This Graceful Blue Exterior Pick-Up Truck Is A Solid Ride That Inspires Confidence In ALL Types Of Weather As Well As Road Conditions. This Tundra Will Meet Your Family Hobbies, Work Needs, Travelling And Daily Driving. IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO MAKE A BOLD PURCHASE FOR THIS GREAT TRUCK FOR THE BUCK!

Price + HST + Lic. Fees

WE ALSO SELL NEW & USED TIRES!

OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!

( In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Auto Source

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 Mazda 3 I for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 Mazda 3 I 128,597 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE-1 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE-1 140,028 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Leaf for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Nissan Leaf 141,708 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Cambridge Auto Source

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-5997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Tundra