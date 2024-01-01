$21,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Double Cab
Location
Cambridge Auto Source
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 462713
- Mileage 132,357 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Tundra Is A Terrific Compromise Between A Full-Size And A Compact Economy Vehicle. The Double Cab SR5 Has An Excellent Interior Size Leveled With Air Conditioning, Cruse Control, Power Locks Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Keyless Entry, Power, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package ( 5TH WHEEL HITCH) And A Back-up Camera.
This Graceful Blue Exterior Pick-Up Truck Is A Solid Ride That Inspires Confidence In ALL Types Of Weather As Well As Road Conditions. This Tundra Will Meet Your Family Hobbies, Work Needs, Travelling And Daily Driving. IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO MAKE A BOLD PURCHASE FOR THIS GREAT TRUCK FOR THE BUCK!
WE ALSO SELL NEW & USED TIRES!
OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!
( In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles )
