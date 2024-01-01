Menu
<div>Heres a nice clean version of a Toyota Camry SE. This car has heated leather seats, steering wheel controls, power moonroof and a reputation as being one of the most reliable vehicles on the market. If youve never owned one, nows your chance at very discounted price from new. If you try one, I bet it wont be your last. Come have a look, youll be glad you did. </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N  ambridge </div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2009 Toyota Camry

230,594 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry

SE

2009 Toyota Camry

SE

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

230,594KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K79U846590

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,594 KM

Heres a nice clean version of a Toyota Camry SE. This car has heated leather seats, steering wheel controls, power moonroof and a reputation as being one of the most reliable vehicles on the market. If you've never owned one, nows your chance at very discounted price from new. If you try one, I bet it won't be your last. Come have a look, you'll be glad you did. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N  ambridge 519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2009 Toyota Camry