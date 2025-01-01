$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 BMW X3
xDrive
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2010 BMW X3 xDRIVE
148000KM
3.0L INLINE 6CYL
PANO ROOF
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
MICHELIN CROSS CLIMATE TIRES
$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
EAGLE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
2010 BMW X3