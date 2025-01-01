Menu
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

250,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

2.0L - AUTOMATIC

13184114

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

2.0L - AUTOMATIC

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***

 

 

2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER - 2WD

 

*** CLEAN CARFAX ***

 

255000KM

 

2.0L 4CYL ENGINE

 

AUTOMATIC

 

A/C - BLOWS COLD

 

POWER WINDOWS

 

POWER LOCKS

 

HEATED SEATS

 

SONY RADIO

 

 

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

 

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

 

519-998-3156 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$5,995

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer