2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
2.0L - AUTOMATIC
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
250,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER - 2WD
*** CLEAN CARFAX ***
255000KM
2.0L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
A/C - BLOWS COLD
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
HEATED SEATS
SONY RADIO
$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
