Have a look at this reliable every day driver Honda Civic Sport. This civic has just the right selection of options including power locks and windows, steering wheels controls, and a power moonroof to name a few.  As you can see in the pictures this civic comes with two sets of wheels and tires.  Thats right, a set of winters on the car and the factory alloys with all seasons in the back seat. Youre all set for any weather driving for the foreseeable future. Hurry in before its gone. 

Civic is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N  ambridge
519-242-6485

2010 Honda Civic

253,400 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Sport

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
253,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F69AH025227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this reliable every day driver Honda Civic Sport. This civic has just the right selection of options including power locks and windows, steering wheels controls, and a power moonroof to name a few.  As you can see in the pictures this civic comes with two sets of wheels and tires.  That's right, a set of winters on the car and the factory alloys with all seasons in the back seat. You're all set for any weather driving for the foreseeable future. Hurry in before it's gone. 
Civic is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N  ambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

