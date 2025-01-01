$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 BMW 328i
328i XDRIVE - 82000KM
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
82,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2011 BMW 328i XDRIVE
82000KM….LOW KMS!!
3.0L IN-LINE 6 CYLINDER
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
PUSH BUTTON START
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
POWER SUNROOF
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Eagle Auto Sales
