2011 Mitsubishi RVR

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT - PANORAMIC ROOF

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT - PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334340
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU4BZ604864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MITSUBISHI RVR GT - 4WD

205000KM

2.0L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

PADDLE SHIFT

4WD - 2WD - 4WD LOCK

18” ALLOY WHEELS

PANORAMIC ROOF

ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER

A/C - BLOWS COLD

PUSH BUTTON START

NEW BRAKE ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND

 

$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT. 

APPLY @ WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

