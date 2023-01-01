$9,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
GT - PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10334340
- VIN: JA4AJ4AU4BZ604864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MITSUBISHI RVR GT - 4WD
205000KM
2.0L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
PADDLE SHIFT
4WD - 2WD - 4WD LOCK
18” ALLOY WHEELS
PANORAMIC ROOF
ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER
A/C - BLOWS COLD
PUSH BUTTON START
NEW BRAKE ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND
$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.
APPLY @ WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA
EAGLE AUTO SALES
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Vehicle Features
