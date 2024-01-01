Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 554,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN

 

550000KM - ENGINE RUNS STRONG, NO BLOW BY

 

TRUCK WAS ANNUAL SAFETIED - LAST CHECKED AUG 2023

 

CREW CAB LONG BOX

 

POWER SUNROOF

 

POWER LOCKS

 

4x4

 

LIMITED SLIP REAR DIFF

 

NAVIGATION

 

BACKUP CAMERA

 

BACKUP SENSORS

 

TOW MIRRORS

 

FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE

 

ALCOA ALLOY WHEELS

 

MICHELIN TIRES - RECENTLY REPLACED

 

BOX AND BUMPERS ARE NEW TAKE-OFFS, STORED INDOORS FOR LAST 11YEARS

 

NO DEF SYSTEM - 2012 WAS THE LAST YEAR

 

$19995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

$2200 PLUS TAX

$4000 PER CLAIM

 

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

519-998-3156 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 RAM 3500