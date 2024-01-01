$19,995+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 554,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN
550000KM - ENGINE RUNS STRONG, NO BLOW BY
TRUCK WAS ANNUAL SAFETIED - LAST CHECKED AUG 2023
CREW CAB LONG BOX
POWER SUNROOF
POWER LOCKS
4x4
LIMITED SLIP REAR DIFF
NAVIGATION
BACKUP CAMERA
BACKUP SENSORS
TOW MIRRORS
FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE
ALCOA ALLOY WHEELS
MICHELIN TIRES - RECENTLY REPLACED
BOX AND BUMPERS ARE NEW TAKE-OFFS, STORED INDOORS FOR LAST 11YEARS
NO DEF SYSTEM - 2012 WAS THE LAST YEAR
$19995 CERTIFIED + TAX
4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
$2200 PLUS TAX
$4000 PER CLAIM
EAGLE AUTO SALES
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
519-998-3156
Vehicle Features
