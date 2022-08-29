Menu
2012 Sea-Doo GTI

77 KM

Details

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2012 Sea-Doo GTI

2012 Sea-Doo GTI

GTI 130 SE

2012 Sea-Doo GTI

GTI 130 SE

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

77KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9072397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 77 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 SEADOO GTI130 SE - MATCHING PAIR 

ROTAX 1.5L 130HP 4 STROKE NATURALLY ASPIRATED - ENOUGH POWER TO PULL 3 KIDS ON A TUBE

SEATS 3 PASSENGERS EACH

77HRS AND 155HRS 

RECENTLY REPLACED WEAR RINGS ON JET PACKS, ONE HAS A NEW IMPELLER.

RECENTY SPARK PLUGS, OIL CHANGE

BOTH HAD NEW BATTERIES INSTALLED LAST YEAR

MATCHING GALVINIZED KARAVAN TRAILER WITH BRAND NEW CARLISLE TIRES. ALL LIGHTS WORK.

BOTH MACHINES RUN A1, NEVER HAD ANY ISSUES WITH THEM. OWNED FOR LAST 4 YEARS.

BOTH HAVE VTS AND REVERSE. 2 KEYS FOR EACH MACHINE. TOTAL OF 4 KEYS

MATCHING SEADOO COVERS

 

$28000 OBO

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

