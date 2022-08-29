$28,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156
2012 Sea-Doo GTI
GTI 130 SE
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9072397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 77 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 SEADOO GTI130 SE - MATCHING PAIR
ROTAX 1.5L 130HP 4 STROKE NATURALLY ASPIRATED - ENOUGH POWER TO PULL 3 KIDS ON A TUBE
SEATS 3 PASSENGERS EACH
77HRS AND 155HRS
RECENTLY REPLACED WEAR RINGS ON JET PACKS, ONE HAS A NEW IMPELLER.
RECENTY SPARK PLUGS, OIL CHANGE
BOTH HAD NEW BATTERIES INSTALLED LAST YEAR
MATCHING GALVINIZED KARAVAN TRAILER WITH BRAND NEW CARLISLE TIRES. ALL LIGHTS WORK.
BOTH MACHINES RUN A1, NEVER HAD ANY ISSUES WITH THEM. OWNED FOR LAST 4 YEARS.
BOTH HAVE VTS AND REVERSE. 2 KEYS FOR EACH MACHINE. TOTAL OF 4 KEYS
MATCHING SEADOO COVERS
$28000 OBO
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6