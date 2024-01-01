Menu
You have to see it to believe it. This truck is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives perfect. its got all the features you want in a truck and all the comfort of a touring vehicle. Power seat, power locks and windows and 4x4 and a backup camera to name some of its features. If youre looking for a reliable truck at a low price, youve just found it. Come have a look, Im sure youll like what you see. 

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2013 Ford F-150

324,678 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

324,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET3DFC07079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 324,678 KM

Vehicle Description

You have to see it to believe it. This truck is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives perfect. it's got all the features you want in a truck and all the comfort of a touring vehicle. Power seat, power locks and windows and 4x4 and a backup camera to name some of its features. If you're looking for a reliable truck at a low price, you've just found it. Come have a look, I'm sure you'll like what you see. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

