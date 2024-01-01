$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Acura MDX
Elite
2014 Acura MDX
Elite
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
265,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 265,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 ACURA MDX ELITE
265000KM
7 PASSENGER
$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
2013 RAM 1500 BIGHORN - HEMI - CREW 246,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon SLT - DURAMAX 33,000 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Laramie 299,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Eagle Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Call Dealer
519-998-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2014 Acura MDX