Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 ACURA MDX ELITE</p><p>265000KM</p><p>7 PASSENGER</p><p>$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX</p><p>EAGLE AUTO SALES</p><p>519-998-3156</p>

2014 Acura MDX

265,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Acura MDX

Elite

Watch This Vehicle
11971164

2014 Acura MDX

Elite

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1732905346
  2. 1732905375
  3. 1732905404
  4. 1732905499
  5. 1732905516
  6. 1732905566
  7. 1732905663
  8. 1732906601
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
265,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 ACURA MDX ELITE

265000KM

7 PASSENGER

$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

Used 2013 RAM 1500 BIGHORN - HEMI - CREW for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 RAM 1500 BIGHORN - HEMI - CREW 246,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Yukon SLT - DURAMAX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 GMC Yukon SLT - DURAMAX 33,000 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 RAM 1500 Laramie 299,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX