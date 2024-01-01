$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford F-150
XLT 4 WD EXTENDED CAB
2014 Ford F-150
XLT 4 WD EXTENDED CAB
Location
Renner's Auto Sales
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
519-622-6371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
172,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1ET1EKG37795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 172,880 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN ,DECENT MILEAGE USED TRUCK THAT HAS NOT BEEN USED HARD,SAFETY INCLUDED FINANCING & WARRANTIES AVAILABLE CALL TO DAY FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 519 498 2549 JOHN RENNER
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Renner's Auto Sales
Renner's Auto Sales
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
Call Dealer
519-622-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Renner's Auto Sales
519-622-6371
2014 Ford F-150