<p>VERY CLEAN ,DECENT MILEAGE USED TRUCK THAT HAS NOT BEEN USED HARD,SAFETY INCLUDED FINANCING & WARRANTIES AVAILABLE CALL TO DAY FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 519 498 2549 JOHN RENNER</p>

2014 Ford F-150

172,880 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT 4 WD EXTENDED CAB

XLT 4 WD EXTENDED CAB

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-622-6371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

172,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1ET1EKG37795

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 172,880 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-622-6371

