Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>270000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>8SPD AUTOMATIC</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>4 WHEEL DRIVE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>PANORAMIC ROOF</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>LEATHER HEATED SEATS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>20” WHEELS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>BACKUP CAMERA</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>NAVIGATION</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>BLUETOOTH UCONNECT</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>$12995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>RECENTLY REPLACED:</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>INTAKE MANIFOLD</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>TURBO COOLER LINE UNDER INTAKE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>UPGRADED TO STEEL BRAIDED LINE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>519-998-3156 </span></p>

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

270,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND - 3.0L DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle
13184111

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND - 3.0L DIESEL

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1763351499787
  2. 1763351500278
  3. 1763351500693
  4. 1763351501145
  5. 1763351501587
  6. 1763351502049
  7. 1763351502482
  8. 1763351502930
  9. 1763351503387
  10. 1763351503862
  11. 1763351504297
  12. 1763351504766
  13. 1763351505193
  14. 1763351505632
  15. 1763351506103
  16. 1763351506536
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
270,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND

 

270000KM

 

3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL

 

8SPD AUTOMATIC

 

4 WHEEL DRIVE

 

PANORAMIC ROOF

 

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

 

20” WHEELS

 

BACKUP CAMERA

 

NAVIGATION

 

BLUETOOTH UCONNECT

 

$12995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

 

RECENTLY REPLACED:

INTAKE MANIFOLD

TURBO COOLER LINE UNDER INTAKE

UPGRADED TO STEEL BRAIDED LINE

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

 

519-998-3156 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L - AUTOMATIC for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L - AUTOMATIC 250,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND - 3.0L DIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND - 3.0L DIESEL 270,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO4X - 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO4X - 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL 164,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee