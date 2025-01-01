$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND - 3.0L DIESEL
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND - 3.0L DIESEL
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
270,000KM
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,000 KM
2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND
270000KM
3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL
8SPD AUTOMATIC
4 WHEEL DRIVE
PANORAMIC ROOF
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
20” WHEELS
BACKUP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH UCONNECT
$12995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
RECENTLY REPLACED:
INTAKE MANIFOLD
TURBO COOLER LINE UNDER INTAKE
UPGRADED TO STEEL BRAIDED LINE
