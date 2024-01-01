2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - NEW BRAKES FRONT & REAR (ROTORS & PADS) - FULL SERVICE - 6 SEATER - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR PARKING SENSORS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - </strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS </strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - </strong></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.</strong></span></span></p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

198,000 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GRAND TOURING 2.5L/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GRAND TOURING 2.5L/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - NEW BRAKES FRONT & REAR (ROTORS & PADS) - FULL SERVICE - 6 SEATER - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR PARKING SENSORS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-267-8448

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2014 Mazda MAZDA5