Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

118,896 KM

Details Features

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1706392711
  2. 1706392754
  3. 1706392753
  4. 1706392754
  5. 1706392754
  6. 1706392754
  7. 1706392753
  8. 1706392753
  9. 1706392754
  10. 1706392812
  11. 1706392812
  12. 1706392811
  13. 1706392811
  14. 1706392811
  15. 1706392811
  16. 1706392812
  17. 1706392812
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,896KM
Used
VIN WMWZC5C59EWP36326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla 79,368 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 44,955 KM $45,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 123,969 KM $29,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman