Civic, one of the most popular cars on the road. Known for its fuel efficiency and mechanically trouble free driving for decades. Its hard to find many other vehicles with this kind of longevity. If youve never owned a civic before, nows your chance at a great price and a great little car. Come check it out while its still available. These cars never last long, especially at this price. 

Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2015 Honda Civic

202,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
202,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F46FH025839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Civic, one of the most popular cars on the road. Known for its fuel efficiency and mechanically trouble free driving for decades. Its hard to find many other vehicles with this kind of longevity. If you've never owned a civic before, nows your chance at a great price and a great little car. Come check it out while it's still available. These cars never last long, especially at this price. 
Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

