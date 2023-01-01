Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru BRZ

127,399 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru BRZ

2015 Subaru BRZ

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru BRZ

Limited

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 9989213
  2. 9989213
  3. 9989213
  4. 9989213
  5. 9989213
  6. 9989213
  7. 9989213
  8. 9989213
  9. 9989213
  10. 9989213
  11. 9989213
  12. 9989213
  13. 9989213
  14. 9989213
  15. 9989213
  16. 9989213
  17. 9989213
  18. 9989213
  19. 9989213
  20. 9989213
  21. 9989213
  22. 9989213
  23. 9989213
  24. 9989213
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,399KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9989213
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC13F9601163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 127,399 KM

Vehicle Description

* BRZ STI * Navigation * 6 Speed Manual * Push Button Start * Heated Seats * Suede Seats W/ Blue Leather * Black/Blue Steering Wheel * VSC Sport Mode * Automatic Windows * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Locks * Keyless Entry * STI Sport Rims * STI Body Kit * Invidia Exhaust * Spoiler * Fog Lights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 75,675 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Subaru BRZ Limi...
 127,399 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 72,271 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory