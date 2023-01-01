$19,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,989
+ taxes & licensing
Cambridge Toyota
519-653-7030
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
2WD WT
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,989
+ taxes & licensing
94,509KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9464631
- Stock #: P0062200
- VIN: 1GCHSBE32G1207070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P0062200
- Mileage 94,509 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cambridge Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7