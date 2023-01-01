Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

94,509 KM

Details Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

94,509KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9464631
  • Stock #: P0062200
  • VIN: 1GCHSBE32G1207070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P0062200
  • Mileage 94,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

