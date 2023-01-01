Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

PWR GROUP*READY FOR WORK!!*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

PWR GROUP*READY FOR WORK!!*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1688681740
  2. 1688061321
  3. 1688681740
  4. 1688681740
  5. 1688681740
  6. 1688681740
  7. 1688681740
  8. 1688681740
  9. 1688681740
  10. 1688681741
  11. 1688681741
  12. 1688681741
  13. 1688681741
  14. 1688681741
  15. 1688681741
  16. 1688681741
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9791599
  • Stock #: 243021
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA5K1243021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 243021
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-READY FOR WORK!! -FWD -PWR GROUP -AM/FM RADIO!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

2015 MINI Cooper S *...
 129,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 *X-DRIVE...
 211,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 *L...
 294,000 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory