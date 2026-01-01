Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SXT *** AUTO *** STOW AND GO *** ONLY 186784KM</p><p>*** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY </p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE <br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p><p> </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

186,784 KM

Details Description Features

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / STOW & GO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle
14232242

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / STOW & GO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1780763265
  2. 1780763265
  3. 1780763265
  4. 1780763265
  5. 1780763265
  6. 1780763265
  7. 1780763265
  8. 1780763266
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
186,784KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9GR244065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,784 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SXT *** AUTO *** STOW AND GO *** ONLY 186784KM

*** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS / NO ACCIDENTS / 4X4 / 5.7L / HTD SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS / NO ACCIDENTS / 4X4 / 5.7L / HTD SEATS 134,106 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Infiniti FX35 BASE / AUTO / LEATHER / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2008 Infiniti FX35 BASE / AUTO / LEATHER / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 147,250 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT / STOW & GO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT / STOW & GO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 186,784 KM $5,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan