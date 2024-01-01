$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Soul
EX
2016 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
162,238KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A59G7269708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 269708
- Mileage 162,238 KM
Vehicle Description
NO reported accidents
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Groh Motors Ltd.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
2016 Kia Soul