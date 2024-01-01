Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>COMING SOON USED VEHICLE! </strong>2017 Honda Civic LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong>Estimated Arrival - TBD.</strong></span></p> <p>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</p>

2017 Honda Civic

67,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F53HH028352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,500 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON USED VEHICLE! 2017 Honda Civic LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



Estimated Arrival - TBD.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

Used 2021 Honda HR-V Touring REARVIEW CAMERA | GPS NAVIGATION | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Honda HR-V Touring REARVIEW CAMERA | GPS NAVIGATION | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES 24,358 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 65,767 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Honda Civic LX APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA 116,471 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic