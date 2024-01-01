$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT - CREW CAB
201000KM
*** CLEAN CARFAX ***
5.7L HEMI WITH ECO MODE
6.4FT RAM BOX WITH STORAGE
20” WHEELS
DUAL EXHAUST
4x4 AUTO, HIGH, LOW
PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER
TOW PACKAGE WITH FLIP UP MIRRORS AND FACTORY BRAKE CONTROLLER
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
NAVIGATION WITH UCONNECT
BACKUP CAMERA
$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE UPTO 4YEAR/90000KM - $1999 + TAX
$4000 PER CLAIM
Vehicle Features
