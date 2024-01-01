Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>2017 RAM 1500 SPORT - CREW CAB</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>201000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>*** CLEAN CARFAX ***</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>5.7L HEMI WITH ECO MODE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>6.4FT RAM BOX WITH STORAGE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>20” WHEELS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>DUAL EXHAUST</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>4x4 AUTO, HIGH, LOW</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>TOW PACKAGE WITH FLIP UP MIRRORS AND FACTORY BRAKE CONTROLLER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>LEATHER HEATED SEATS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>NAVIGATION WITH UCONNECT</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>BACKUP CAMERA</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE UPTO 4YEAR/90000KM - $1999 + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>$4000 PER CLAIM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES </span></p>

2017 RAM 1500

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7UT9HS649653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 1500 SPORT - CREW CAB

 

201000KM

 

*** CLEAN CARFAX ***

 

5.7L HEMI WITH ECO MODE

 

6.4FT RAM BOX WITH STORAGE

 

20” WHEELS

 

DUAL EXHAUST

 

4x4 AUTO, HIGH, LOW

 

PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER

 

TOW PACKAGE WITH FLIP UP MIRRORS AND FACTORY BRAKE CONTROLLER

 

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

 

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

 

NAVIGATION WITH UCONNECT

 

BACKUP CAMERA

 

$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

 

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE UPTO 4YEAR/90000KM - $1999 + TAX

$4000 PER CLAIM

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SLT 221,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Smart fortwo DIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2006 Smart fortwo DIESEL 110,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza AWD 170,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500