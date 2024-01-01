$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie Limited
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie Limited
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 RAM 1500 LIMITED
FULLY LOADED
$19995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
