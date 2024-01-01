Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** COROLLA iM *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** BLUETOOTH ***ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 84,473KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

84,473 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

COROLLA iM / BACKUP CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

COROLLA iM / BACKUP CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1709914823
  2. 1709914823
  3. 1709914823
  4. 1709914817
  5. 1709914817
  6. 1709914817
  7. 1709914817
  8. 1709914816
  9. 1709914817
  10. 1709914817
  11. 1709914817
  12. 1709914817
  13. 1709914817
  14. 1709914817
  15. 1709914817
  16. 1709914816
  17. 1709914817
  18. 1709914816
  19. 1709914817
  20. 1709914818
  21. 1709914818
  22. 1709914817
  23. 1709914817
  24. 1709914817
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,473KM
Used
VIN JTNKARJE3HJ530582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,473 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** COROLLA iM *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** BLUETOOTH ***ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 84,473KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / REG CAB / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / REG CAB / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 28,069 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT RS / ROOF / HTD SEATS / BACK UP / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT RS / ROOF / HTD SEATS / BACK UP / NO ACCIDENTS 60,569 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO 57,987 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla iM