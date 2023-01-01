Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla iM

102,000 KM

Details Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

519-578-0360

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

Location

Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492125
  • VIN: Jtnkarje7jj574221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-XXXX

519-578-0360

