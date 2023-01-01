$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD / AUTO / AC / 143,818 KM
Location
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
143,818KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9588520
- VIN: 2T3BFREV1HW577174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,818 KM
Vehicle Description
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9