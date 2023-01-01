Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

143,818 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD / AUTO / AC / 143,818 KM

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD / AUTO / AC / 143,818 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,818KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9588520
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV1HW577174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,818 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LE AWD *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 143,818 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

