2018 Dodge Ram 1500

173,000 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

Tradesman

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

Tradesman

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10392270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 DODGE RAM 1500 TRADESMAN

CREW CAB WITH 5.5 BOX

173000KM

3.0L ECODIESEL ENGINE

MATCHING CAP

4x4

$24995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

