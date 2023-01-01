$24,995+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2018 Dodge Ram 1500
Tradesman
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
173,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10392270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 DODGE RAM 1500 TRADESMAN
CREW CAB WITH 5.5 BOX
173000KM
3.0L ECODIESEL ENGINE
MATCHING CAP
4x4
$24995 CERTIFIED + TAX
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6