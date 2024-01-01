Menu
<p><strong>GREAT CR-V! FULLY LOADED! WONT LAST LONG!</strong> 2018 Honda CR-V Touring featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote starter, leather interior, leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key entry, push button start, panoramic moonroof, rearview camera with guidelines, heated seats, SiriusXM satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, Real Time AWD, air conditioning, Econ mode, auto-on/off projector-beam halogen headlights, the Honda sensing technologies, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, remote keyless entry, proximity key entry, power and heated mirrors, power locks, power windows, hands-free power tailgate, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p>

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

47,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H94JH149987

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,926 KM

GREAT CR-V! FULLY LOADED! WON'T LAST LONG! 2018 Honda CR-V Touring featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote starter, leather interior, leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key entry, push button start, panoramic moonroof, rearview camera with guidelines, heated seats, SiriusXM satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, Real Time AWD, air conditioning, Econ mode, auto-on/off projector-beam halogen headlights, the Honda sensing technologies, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, remote keyless entry, proximity key entry, power and heated mirrors, power locks, power windows, hands-free power tailgate, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

