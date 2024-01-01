$32,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring PRICE REDUCED BY $3,000!
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring PRICE REDUCED BY $3,000!
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,926 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CR-V! FULLY LOADED! WON'T LAST LONG! 2018 Honda CR-V Touring featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote starter, leather interior, leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key entry, push button start, panoramic moonroof, rearview camera with guidelines, heated seats, SiriusXM satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, Real Time AWD, air conditioning, Econ mode, auto-on/off projector-beam halogen headlights, the Honda sensing technologies, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, remote keyless entry, proximity key entry, power and heated mirrors, power locks, power windows, hands-free power tailgate, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge Centre Honda
Call Dealer
519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-623-5991