Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Honda CR-V

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,000KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H54KH122271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
12-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Walk Away Door Locks
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Forward Collision Warning System
7” Display Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 9,400 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Nav 50,000 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 10,931 KM $26,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V